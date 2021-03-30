Senior Delhi doctor vouches for COVID-19 shots, says 'vaccines are very safe'

Senior Director and HOD (Chest and Respiratory Diseases), BLK Hospital Delhi Dr. Sandeep Nayar reacted on the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said that states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are contributing most of the COVID cases in the country.

"I think that the time has come when the government should take some stern action and I hope that we should be able to curtail it," he said.

Nayar also vouched for the COVID-19 vaccination and said that people should not believe false information circulating on Whatsapp.

He said that minor problems may occur after taking the shot but the vaccines are completely safe.

"These vaccines are very safe and we have been giving so many people for almost two months and no major and adverse affect we have seen," he added.