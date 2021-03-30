Harsh Vardhan takes second jab of COVID vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his wife Nutan Goel took the second shot of Covid vaccine at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on March 30 and reported no side-effects till now.

He said, "After taking first dose of vaccine, neither of us felt any side effects.

Both Indian vaccines are safe and effective.

A lot of people still have doubts regarding vaccines.

I urge them not to believe what is being circulated in WhatsApp university." "There are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted COVID-19 after taking vaccines.

Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalises the chances of their hospitalisation or admission to ICU wards." the minister said.