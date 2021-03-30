Platte County vs Central Girls Soccer highlights

Anything outside...but the wind doesn't stop sports from taking place...and beyond the wind it was good to have some high school soccer this evening.... over at the den.... central hosting the platte county lady pirates...as they made the trip up to st.

Joseph this afternoon..======we'll start in the first half...at around the 15 minute mark... here is a pk for platte county...pretty good attempt but a better save by danielle burg...another shot attempt was made but just wide... central keeping platte county off the board...======then a few miniutes later...it's a free kick for riley smith for the pirates...this ball kicked perfectly just over the out strected arms of burg..platte county would take the 1-0 lead in the first half...and would score two more times in the second half getting the win 3-0..

To high