Mamata Banerjee stands for National Anthem on last day of Nandigram campaign| Oneindia News

As the last of her marathon rallies ended, Mamata Banerjee insisted that she would stand up for the national anthem.

Her party leader Subrata Bakshi and Dola Sen helped Mamata Banerjee stand up from the wheelchair and she stood on one leg during the national anthem.

TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee fractured her leg during a roadshow in Nandigram on May 11.

