India defeats England to win the series and seal a place in the final | Oneindia News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's one-time right hand man Suvendu Adhikari who crossed over to the BJP in December, will take on the Trinamool Congress in a do-or-die contest in the state elections from Nandigram.

In a significant political development on Saturday – former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

The Centre has rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab in view of the increase in number of daily COVID-19 cases being reported.

India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test to win the four-match series 3-1 and seal a place in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship on Saturday.

