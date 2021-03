Starmer insists Labour is pro-business after MP slur

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that the Labour Party under his leadership is "pro-business" after a shadow tourism minister described firms as "the enemy".

Sir Keir said Alex Sobel "knows what he said was wrong" and had apologised.

Report by Blairm.

