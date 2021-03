Previous Puducherry govt has special place in non-performing list of Congress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that in long list of non-performing Congress govt over the years, previous Puducherry government had a special place.

He said that Delhi high command government of Puducherry failed on all fronts.

"Take any sector - education, filling of medical seats, welfare of SC-STs, there was only loot," he said.