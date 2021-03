Home secretary backs police after HMICFRS report

Home Secretary Priti Patel has backed the Metropolitan Police after Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) supported their handling of the Sarah Everard vigil on March 13.

Report by Blairm.

