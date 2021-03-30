Shoals High School students return to the classroom full time

Shoals have been on a hybrid schedule since august.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains how that has changed and what students can expect for the rest of the year.

"spring break is over and class is back in session here in shoals.

As students return to the classroom there are more high schoolers in the hallways."

It was a nice tuesday morning at shoals high school.

The sun reflected off the windshields of car after car in the parking lot.

There's more cars in the lots this week...as every high schooler has returned to full-time in-person learning.

"right now we currently do not have any cases.

We feel like it was the right thing to do to bring them back until we start to see our numbers go up."

High school students have been on an a/b schedule since august.

Unlike their elementary and junior high counterparts...the high school doesn't have a whole lot of room to socially distance.

Talk to bring those students back full time began in january.

"there was kind of a wave after, right after christmas break with students coming back together.

We had a few cases then and we thought it might be better to wait til spring with the fresh air.

We could open windows and get more fresh air in the building."

Superintendent candace roush says they haven't had any positive cases in weeks now.

But they still plan on keeping the school's clean and safe.

"our poor nurse.

You know she's been a trooper this whole year.

She's non-stop calling parents, dealing with potential quarantine.

If there's a family member who has it and a kiddo has to be quarantined she's on top of everything."

Last year the corporation held graduation out in the july heat.

That's a tradition that seniors shouldn't have to worry about this year.

"i believe this year we're going to try to have our traditional graduation back in our gymnasium."

Roush says she is glad to starting to see a light at the end of a long year.

"it's nice to see our cafeteria back at full capacity and seeing all the kiddos riding the bus.

It's just great to have everybody back.

We love them."

Gar} "the school corporation is still planning to hold prom.

In shoals, gary brian news 10."

