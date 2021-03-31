Medford middle school students begin hybrid learning

Students at McLoughlin Middle School are adjusting to the hybrid learning model that started March 29.

Maps-- one of which will tell them where they are supposed to enter into the building.

But according to the superintendent for medford school district that's only a small adjustment compared to the other challenges everyone in the district is facing.

Sot: we listened to our teachers who said to us they do not want to room and zoom.

Vo: medford school district superintendent brett champion says with new hybrid adjustments comes many challenges.

Sot: challenges of trying to run two separate classrooms in a hybrid environment is yet another reason we're looking froward to this opportunity to bringing all of our kids back.

Vo: and the way the district is able to do it is by assigning middle and high schoolers to either a monday -thursday schedule or a tuesday- friday schedule where they can spend two full days on campus.

Sot: wednesday is an all virtual day for all students and most of our schools are doing that and then they have two days at home learning with assignments on their own.

Vo: but when students do have their two full days on campus they can particpate in some activities that resemble pre-coronavirus times.

Sot: they also can be with as few different kids as possible.

We are a school of a thousand, as our secondary schools often are and that is a challenge so we've cohorted them so that many of our kids rotate together.

Vo: with smaller cohorts -- students have more opportunities for interactive hands on activities.

As long as the activity is 15 minutes or less, objects involved in the activities are sanitized, and hands are washed each time between those small group interactions.

Now i'll tell you -- i was curious about the students being so close together in the last image you saw -- but you rest assured that activity was only 15 minutes and the staff and