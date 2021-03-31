The Pandemic's Toll On Doctors

Bridget Divers talked with the presidents-elect of Alabama's State Medical Association about dealing with COVID over the past year.

Happening today -- it's national doctors day.

And while the covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone - it's especially impacted these medical professionals.

Doctor aruna arora says doctors spend most of their 20's and early 30's training and sacrificing to help people.

Now doctors are sitll doing all that -- but they're doing it during the coronavirus pandemic.

That's why it's important to take some time today to show appreciation for everything they do.

Especially because prior to the pandemic there was already a strain on doctors.

We're in a stage where there is a big epidemic across the nation with physicians burning out and moral injury and suicide rates among doctors is 1.5 to 2.5 times higher than the average person.

So, we really did have a crisis on our hands prior to the pandemic now arora says some appreciation will help the men and women battling covid on the frontlines.

