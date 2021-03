Ashok Dinda 'attacked by TMC goons' | Suffers shoulder injury | Oneindia News

In a high pitched election battle in West Bengal, political violence has been a regular feature.

In the latest, former cricketer Ashok Dinda, the BJP's candidate from Moyna in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, was allegedly attacked and his vehicle vandalised during the campaign on Tuesday.

