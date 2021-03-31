Jenrick: I don't think UK is institutionally racist

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said he does not think the UK is an institutionally racist country.

His comments come after a report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities found that there is no evidence the UK is institutionally racist, although found that overt racism remains.

The Conservative MP said "I think we are, broadly speaking, a tolerant, open society that has made huge steps forwards in recent decades." Mr Jenrick did agree that racism remains in the UK, especially on social media, and said that "we need to make further changes" to move towards a "modern post-racial society".

Report by Thomasl.

