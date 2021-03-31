Mug Club: Lunch & Learn at Copper City Community Connection

The newest members of our morning mug club... brought to you by holland farms bakery and deli.

Coming up on thursday, april 15th at 1:00pm, copper city community connection in rome is hosting "lunch and learn".

They will be serving a healthy meal of lemon pepper chicken breast, tossed salad, and a fresh fruit cup.

Register by thursday, april 8th by calling 315-337-8230.

Cost is $5.00 for members, $6.00 for non-members no refunds after april 8th.

