Storm left behind damage in Hatley, Monroe County early Wednesday morning

Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
WTHI
Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Possible tornado ripped through parts of north mississippi overnight wtva's craig ford is in monroe county with the latest... this is also a good time to remind you to sign up for weather call... weather call will call you if your home is ever placed
Lawrence County receives help from National Guard with COVID-19 vaccine distribution
11pm-2021-03-15