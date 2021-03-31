9 Ways Restaurants Sneak Extra Calories Into Meals

9 Ways Restaurants , Sneak Extra Calories , Into Meals .

When dining out, it's hard to know exactly what's going into your food, which can keep you from making healthy decisions.

According to Amanda Sevilla, RDN, these are common ways restaurants are adding more calories to your meal.

1.

Larger portion sizes .

2.

Free drink refills .

3.

Free bread or chips and salsa before the meal.

4.

Adding shredded cheese to salad or pasta.

5.

Deceivingly unhealthy salad dressings.

6.

Including side items with entrées.

7.

Cooking with extra oil .

8.

Happy hour food and drinks.

9.

Bringing you the dessert menu