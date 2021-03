Commission chair: institutional racism 'devalued as a terrm'

Chair of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities Tony Sewell explains the findings into the commission's recent report that found 'no evidence' of institutional racism in the UK.

He states that "declaring" institutional racism without evidence has devalued the term.

Report by Odonovanc.

