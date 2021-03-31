Grand Bend Tennis Retreat coming to Bay St. Louis

- a brand new tennis retreat is - coming to bay st.

Louis next- year.

- news 25's sabria reid takes us- to the 2.5 acre lot where the - grand - bend tennis retreat will soon b- built.- - - - three women who met on the- tennis court decided to put - their talents together to - build their dream tennis- retreat.- that dream is becoming a realit- and coming to bay st.

- louis in 2022.- they're calling it grand bend.- terri sisk, director of tennis:- "the south is the biggest area of tennis players across the- county and we wanted- to have a place where they can- go to, that they could get- everything they - needed in one place."

Former tulane university tennis- coach terri sisk will be the- director of tennis for people - who visit the resort.

- terri sisk, director of tennis:- we are looking to be that - destination on the gulf coast - for people to come work on thei- tennis game, work on their- fitness,wellness and overall- healthy lifestyle."

The 4 million dollar tennis - retreat will be an 8 thousand - square foot home, that sleeps u- to 20 people, with 4- tennis courts, a pool, hot tub,- massage and yoga rooms. - sabria reid, news 25: - "after learning there were no tennis resorts between texas an- flordia, the three- ladies came together to build - one right here in bay st.

- - louis."

The growing bay st.

Louis community made this the - prime - location for the louisiana and- - alabama partners.

Cindy hart, - co-founder grand bend tennis- retreat:- "we want to build an intimate boutique style tennis facility- and it just seem to fit this- environment the best."

The pandemic may have slowed- down construction - but it didn't stop the sport.

- terri sisk, director of tennis:- "tennis went through the roof since the pandemic hit."

Cindy hart, co-founder grand- bend tennis retreat:- "we don't just want to sustain sport we want to grow a sport - and we take that to - heart."

The women hope to break ground- and start construction in - the next 3 to 6 months.

- karen sulzer, grand bend- wellness coach: - "we are excited committed to ba st.

Louis and excited about the- property and- being a community partner."

In bay st.

Louis, sabria reid - news 25.-