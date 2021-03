Church offers COVID-19 vaccinations

16 WAPT'S KARA PETERSSPOKE WITH THE PASTOR, ANDPATIENTS ON THE COMMUNITYASPECT... THE JACKSON HINDSCOMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCENTER PARTNERED WITHBLACK'S CHAPEL MISSIONARYBAPTIST CHURCH WEDNESDAYTO ADMINISTER COVID- 19VACCINES.

PASTOR JOHNMCNEAL SAYS HE IS THANKFULTHAT HIS CHURCH IS ABLE TOPROVIDE A SPACE FORVACCINATIONS.JOHN MCNEAL, PASTOR1:08-1:20 "WE HAVE A GREATTURNOUT HERE, AND IT SPEAKSLIFE OVER DEATH.

AND WE JUSTTHANK GOD THAT WE CAN PLAYSUCH A ROLE IN THAT SUBJECTMATTER.

PROVIDING A PLACEAND OPPORTUNITY FOR THOSEWHO HAVE NOT YET BEENVACCINED TO COME OUT AND DOSUCH."PATIENT LARRY MCNEIL SAYSTHE PROCESS OF SETTING UP ANAPPOINTMENT WAS QUICK ANDEASY.LARRY MCNEIL, VACCINATEDPATIENT:36-:46 "IT'S PRETTYSIMPLE.

JUST CAME IN SIGNEDIN, FILLED OUT THEINFORMATION AND GOT THESHOT.

IT WAS QUICK,EFFICIENT, FAST, WASN'THARD AT ALL."BOTH PASTOR MCNEAL AND THETEAM AT JACKSON-HINDSCOMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCENTER HOPE THAT THECOMMUNITY CONTINUOUSLYCOMES OUT TO GETVACCINATED, AND BREAK DOWNTHE DISPARITIESSURROUNDING COVID-19.MICHELLE OWENS, DEPUTYDIRECTOR OF NURSING:25-37: SOME INDIVIDUALSAREN'T ABLE TO SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT, SOME DON'THAVE TRANSPORTATION TO GETTO A FACILITY SO I FEEL LIKEWERE MAKING A GOOD IMPACT BYGETTING CLOSE TO THE PEOPLEAND MEETING THEM WHERE THEYARE."JOHN MCNEAL, PASTOR2:51-2:58 "COMMUNITYMEANS FAMILY.

