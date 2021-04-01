Alabama A&M game postponed again

The Bulldogs game against Prairie View A&M was originally scheduled to be played Mar.

Well its another disappointing week for alabama a&m football -- a month into the season the team has only played one game -- with all the other games on their schedule either getting postponed or canceled.

This week was more of the same -- on tuesday it was announced that the bulldogs game against prairie view a&m -- which had originally been scheduled for march 20th -- was now postponed for a second time due to covid protocols.

At this point in the season most teams have played three games -- some have even managed four --- and despite having two wins to their credit alabama a&m has only taken the field once.

Head coach connell maynor says this makes it difficult for his team -- since they can't simulate game speed in practice and can only work to correct the mistakes of one game..

"in the regular season, you get three or four non conference games before you start the conference and so now you know exactly where you are what your weaknesses are, what your strengths are, what you need to work on, and we're not there yet because we only played one football game so like i said it is what it is, we're not going to make excuses.

We're gonna be ready to play and we gonna play hard and we gonna play fast and we'll see what happens.

Despite efforts to find an opponent for this weekend -- the team says everyone they reached out to was unavailable ..

The bulldogs will return to the field against