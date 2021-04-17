Bulldogs earn third win of season

Alabama A&M only needed three runs to win this one thanks to a strong outing from Josue Torres.

9 to 5.

Over at alabama a&m -- its the bulldogs hosting mississippi valley state ... despite giving up a run in the second -- josue torres had a dominating outing -- allowing that lone run on seven hits and recording seven strikeouts in a complete game .

But you can't get the win without some runs -- in the third pierre brewton drives this one to right but the hop sends its over the head of the fielder and all the way to the wall -- its a stand up triple for the senior...then its bastardo who brings him home as this bouncer gets all the way into shallow left -- the ump calls the advancing bastardo safe at second and were tied at one.

But not for long, a few pitches later teddy bridges sends this one into the woods -- the two run bomb puts a&m in