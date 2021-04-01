Scores of spectators soak sights of Iceland’s volcanic eruption

Scores of spectators are hiking every day to the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland to witness the ongoing eruption, footage from March 31 shows.

The volcano is located in the Reykjanes Peninsula, around 40 kilometers away from the country’s capital of Reykjavík.

The volcano began erupting on March 19.

The footage was filmed by @Palljokul.