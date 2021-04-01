US TikToker dubbed 'glow stick girl' as she can crack almost every bone in her body

This girl living in Ocean City, Maryland, has been dubbed the "glow stick girl" by her viewers as she can crack almost every bone in her body.

Sierra Dacre begins cracking her back, arms and fingers in this footage that will make you grimace.

Dacre said: "I can crack/pop nearly every bone in my body!

In this video, I did my neck, back, hips, knees, fingers, and thumbs.

It doesn’t hurt!

It feels really good.

I have always been able to do this." Filmed on February 23, the Maryland girl's footage was received over 5.9 million views on TikTok.