Himachal's sole woman bus driver serves state amid COVID-19 pandemic

The only woman bus driver in HRTC (Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation), Seema Thakur, is now serving as frontline COVID warrior in state drove an HRTC bus to Shimla from Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Seema said that it is a proud moment for her to drive the buses of state HRTC among the buses in a bus fleet of over 3,100 buses and lone woman drivers among total over 8,800 employees of HRTC.

She said that she is feeling happy and is looking forward to drive more inter-state buses as regular routine.

"There is a sense of fear of COVID-19 in the state but I am happy to serve in the corona period too.

I am looking forward to get training before driving a Volvo bus on Delhi-Shimla route.

Today's interstate bus drive was a surprise for me.

During the COVID-19 period we drivers and conductors should also be vaccinated against coronavirus," said Seema Thakur, the bus driver.

"We are feeling happy and it is relaxing for us, more women should come forward in such profession," said a woman commuter travelling in the bus.