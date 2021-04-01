Kentucky Opening Vaccine Eligibility to Everyone 16 and Older on April 5

Following the hoosier state on vaccinations.... the entire state will open appointments to those as young as 16 on monday.... governor beshear gave two big reasons -- for moving the time line up.... the state is seeing more availability in the clinic schedules and are wanting to fill them up..... and also pointing out a growing number of young people -- across the country are being hospitalized by the virus..... we are seeing more younger american ending up in the hospitals - we believe that it is because of the more aggressive variants- we want to get ahead of them.

With the eligibility opening up -- kentucky is also opening up their largest vaccination site - beginning april 12th.... they will be opening up 24 lanes at cardinal stadium in louisville.... they are currently excepting sign up