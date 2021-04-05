Kentucky Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccine to Everyone 16 and Older

As of Monday, any Kentuckian who's at least 16-year-old can receive the COVID-19 vaccine from any of the 400 vaccination sites throughout the state.

Appointments to those as young as 16 starting today.... governor beshear gave two reasons -- for moving up the time-line.

The state is seeing more availability in clinic schedules.... but the governor also says more and more young people are being hospitalized.

We are seeing more younger american ending up in the hospitals - we believe that it is because of the more aggressive variants- we want to get ahead of them.

With eligibility opening up -- kentucky is also opening up its largest vaccination site.

On april 12th -- 24 lanes will open at cardinal stadium