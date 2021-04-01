Cop killed in attack on BJP leader's house in Srinagar

The wreath-laying ceremony of constable Rameez Ahmed, who lost his life at BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence performed at Srinagar on April 1.

The Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that one of the militants entered wearing Burqa.

"Constable Rameez Ahmed, along with two guards was on duty at BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence.

It is clear in CCTV footage that one of the burqa-clad militant knocked the gate answered in a female voice.

On opening gate, they started firing.

2 among the 4 terrorists have been identified as Shahid Khurseed and Obaid Shafi.

We will catch them soon by launching operation," said IGP Vijay Kumar.