Over-the-counter COVID-19 test approved by FDA

I'm katie lange you'll soon be able to get an over?

"*the?

"* counter covid?* test after the f?

"*d?

"*a authorized one for use without a prescription today.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live in rochester with how the tests may be a game changer..

Jessica.

Katie ?

"* imagine a morning routine that involves brushing your teeth..

Washing your face and, maybe, quickly swabbing your nose to test for covid!

It's something that may become reality for many people..

The newly approved test requires users to collect a sample with a nasal swab.

Mayo clinic says it should come in handy for people who aren't vaccinated yet and are frequently around others who aren't as well.

Doctor william morice says that will include schools especially since covid vaccines are not yet authorized for many younger students.

I think it will be another tool that will help particularly as kids are getting back together and getting engaged in activities here in the spring and summer.

Covid testing has been decreasing at mayo clinic since more people are getting vaccinated..

This over?

"*the?*- counter test may mean clinic testing drops even further.

Live in thank you jessica.

There is no word yet on how much the tests will cost or when, exactly, we can expect to see them on grocery and drugstore shelves.

Minnesota exceeded more than 2,000 daily cases of the coronavirus today for the first time in months as cases in recent weeks continue to trend upward.

Thank you jessica.

There is no word yet on how much the tests will cost or when, exactly, we can expect to see them on