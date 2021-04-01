Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Lasts at Least 6 Months

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their ongoing Phase 3 clinical vaccine trial confirms protection for at least six months after the second dose.

The vaccine was also shown to be effective in protecting against the B.1.351 variant, which originated in South Africa.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine remains more than 91% effective against being infected with any symptoms. .

These data confirm the favorable efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine.., Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, via statement.

... and position us to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. FDA, Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, via statement.

A BLA would put the vaccine, which is currently under emergency use authorization, in the running for full approval