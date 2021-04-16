Pfizer CEO Says 3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Is ‘Likely’ Needed

Pfizer CEO Says 3rd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Is ‘Likely’ Needed.

On April 15, Pfzier’s CEO, Albert Bourla, spoke about the future of COVID-19 vaccinations at a CVS Health event.

.

According to Bourla, current data suggests a “likely scenario” where people will need a third dose.

.

A likely scenario is there will be likely a need for a third dose somewhere between six and 12 months, Albert Bourla, via 'The Hill'.

From there, Bourla said an “annual revaccination” could also be needed, but can’t be confirmed just yet.

.

He said it “remains to be seen” how often additional vaccines would be needed and that the variants would “play a key role.”.

But all of that needs to be confirmed and again the variants will play a key role … It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus because they are vaccinated with high-efficacy vaccines, Albert Bourla, via 'The Hill'.

The need for possible booster COVID-19 shots is not a surprise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci previously mentioned that we “very well may need” them in order to remain protected against COVID-19.