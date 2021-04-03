Fully vaccinated can travel again, says new CDC guidance

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again.

### new guidance from the c-d-c says, people who are fully vaccinated can travel safely within the country without getting covid tested.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live at the redding airport, and explains with this means for travelers.

Travelers who have that vaccine card from the f-d-a can travel within the country safely.

They do not need to get tested before or after traveling-- unless a destination requires it... and they do not need to self- quarantine.

But even though the c-d-c put out these new recommendation s, the redding airport still urges travelers to check an airlines policy before flying out.

There's a lot of different travel rules depending on where you're going and one of the things i would like to tell everybody and highly recommend is that the travelers make contact with the airline regarding the destination requirements and that's to and from.

The airlines are aware of what's needed.

// if the cdc says then i think it's going to be pretty safe, like i said im still wearing a mask when i go places even outdoors // im ready to move around to be honest with you.

That's why i ran out and got vaccinated.

But the c-d-c still recommends vaccinated people: wear face coverings while traveling... keep 6-feet apart... and continue to santize and wash your hands.

The c-d-c considers someone fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their 2-nd shot-- if a person got either pfizer or moderna.

Or 2 weeks after getting their one dose of the johnson & johnson vaccine.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

The cdc still recommends that people who are not vaccinated but are travelling within in the u-s should: get tested before and after your trip.

The agency also recommends un- vaccinated people should self-quarantine for 7 days.

