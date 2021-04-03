Travel industry responds to new CDC guidance

Visiting a foreign country.

New at ten - we're learning how huntsville's travel industry is gearing up for the prospect of renewed travel demand.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with a travel agent in huntsville as they prepare for a surge of people - pent up for a year by the pandemic - now ready to get out and take a trip.

Alexis... i spoke with the owner of wonderous adventures and she told me business is picking back up and this new guidance just has her hopeful and excited for the summer.

Racheal ralph, wonderous adventures travel agency 56-1:04 "i know that i've seen an uptick in business in the last two months.

I think i'm up 25% from where i was last year," racheal ralph works with wonderous adventures travel agency and she told me this year will be a great one for travel.

Last year... she noticed many people were nervous to get on a cruise ship or plane... but now... they want to get out and do something abigail peterson, ready to travel 2:06-2:19 "we're humans.

We need to have that face-to-face.

Videos just don't do it.

It's good for your mental health, your actual physical health," abigail peterson told me she can't wait to get on a plane again and just enjoy life.

If you haven't been fully vaccinated... the cdc still says to avoid unnecassary travel.

But peterson says she knows everyone is doing their best to say safe...especially airline companies.

Abigail peterson, ready to travel 5:06-5:29 "the airlines, they were one of the first industries to be hit so i do think they're taking the precautions that they need to to make sure to make as many people comfortable in any situation and keep everybody safe," at huntsville international airport, a spokesperson told me travel hasn't really slowed down and they're looking forward to a great and safe summer season.

And this rings true at wonderous adventures as well.

Ralph is seeing it in her clients... a need for more.

Racheal ralph, wonderous adventures travel agency 2:38-2:46 "send me somewhere where i can see this nation of ours because i never really thought to see our nation and i'm seeing a lot of that," a representative for huntsville international airport told me they will be keeping covid restrictions like masking and 6-foot markers in place.

Even though the state and county mask mandate is ending a week from today... they said federal travel guidelines will still be followed.

Reporting live in hsv, alexis scott waay-31 news if you do decide to travel and you're not fully vaccinated - the c-d-c suggests getting tested 1 to 3 days before your trip and again 3 to 5 days afterwards.

They also say you should quarantine for a week after the trip