Time-lapse: Sun rises (and snow falls) over Great American Ball Park on

After more than a week of spring weather, Mother Nature played an April Fools' joke on Reds fans Thursday when unseasonably cold temperatures led to snow flurries mixed with sunshine for Opening Day.

But that didn't stop fans from packing The Banks this afternoon in the hour before the first pitch at 4:10 p.m.

Watch a time-lapse overlooking Great American Ball Park, shot from nearby Scripps Center, in the viewer above.