Friday, April 2, 2021

Detroit Tigers met with field full of snow in Opening Day win

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:42s 0 shares 1 views
The Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on April 1 for an Opening Day victory under unusual playing conditions in snow.

The footage was filmed by @NickFaberNFL.

