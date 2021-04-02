Rhododendron flowers on verge of extinction in Himalayas

Rhododendron flowers are on the verge of its extinction in Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh.

The environmentalists and the scientists are worried about the extinction.

The state had already declared the pink Rhododendron as the 'state flower of Himachal Pradesh' as this flower is endangered wild flower species.

Suresh C Attri, Environment Officer said, "The Rhododendron flower is also 'State flower'.

The plant of this flower is found in 1,500 meters to 3,000 meters in north Indian Himalayan region.

With the rise in temperature and rainfall, it has been worsely affected.

It survives in the temperature below 15 degree Celsius and acidic soil.

Researchers had also confirmed its extinction.

We need to conserve and save it across the Himalayas."