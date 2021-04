Beatrix and Marvel on why they beatbox

The beatboxing community in India has been keeping the beat alive by battling it out online during the pandemic, levelling up their skills and using their platforms to raise money for Covid relief funds.

Pujitha G aka Beatrix, 19, from Hyderabad, and Moitreya Chatterjee aka MarvelBeatbox, 21, tell us what they’ve been up to, why they do it, and how the lockdown has helped them take their skills to the next level.