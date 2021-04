Culture Secretary discusses covid certification idea

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said that coronavirus certificates could be a way of getting people back to "doing the things they love".

Speaking during a visit to the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Dowden said that whilst “no decisions have been made”, covid certificates could help get more people back into theatres in the “short run”.

Report by Patelr.

