BJP delegation meets EC, demands action against CM Mamata and Udhayanidhi Stalin

BJP delegation on April 02 met Election Commissioner amid ongoing assembly polls.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee violated ECI rules and demanded action against her.

"We've also demanded action against Udhayanidhi Stalin for this remarks against late leaders Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley," he added.

The third round of assembly polls in West Bengal on April 06 along with Tamil Nadu.