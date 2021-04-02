'Best save of all time' as Champagne bottle survives long fall from balcony

Funny footage has surfaced from Montreal, Canada, in which a woman clumsily trying to open a champagne bottle with a knife, ends up knocking it over a balcony.

Kevin Starnaud filmed his friend on 20 May 2019, as she celebrated her birthday by attempting to pop a bottle of champagne using a knife.

However, the bottle slips out of her hand and goes off the balcony.

Incredibly, it doesn't smash, thanks to the extraordinary coincidence that there was a soft bench on the ground floor, onto which it landed.

It was also extremely fortunate there was no-one below, as the impact could easily have killed someone.

Kevin wrote: "When my friend dropped the bottle one story down, we were expecting to hear a loud glass-shattering sound but we didn't.

It's because the condo owner who lives downstairs has a dog and he put his mat there in order to stop the dog from leaving his condo, and luckily for us, the bottle landed right on it.

We went to get the champagne immediately and drank it."