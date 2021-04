Vaccinating the visually impaired, small changes could make a big difference

VACCINATION HAS BEEN A STRUGGLEFOR SOME.

NOW IMAGINE TRYING TOGET A VACCINE APPOINTMENTYOU'RE BLIND OR VISUALLYIMPAIRED.CHRIS CONTE SHOWS US THE EFFORTSUNDERWAY TOMAKE SURE THEY AREN'T FORGOTTEN.KYLE ROBIDOUX IS ON A MISSION.EVEN IF IT'S HARD TO SEE EXACTLYWHAT HE'S FIGHTING FOR.THE LACK OF FAMILIARITYDEFINITELY INCREASES ANXIETYKYLE IS 45 YEARS OLD.HE FIRST START LOSING HIS VISIONWHEN HE WAS 11.AND AS THE PANDEMIC RAGES ON,HE'S MAKING SURE OTHERSWHO ARE VISUALLY IMPAIRED AREN'TBEINGFORGOTTEN ABOUT IN THIS NATION'SVACCINATIONCAMPAIGN.IT'S A CERTAIN LEVEL OFDISCOMFORT OF NOT KNOWING WHEREIWE ASKED KYLE TO MEET US AT AVACCINATION CLINIC.WHEN HE FIRS TRIED GETTING HERE,KYLE'S UBER DROPPEDHIM OFF A HALF MILE AWAY.IT TOOK HIM 30 MINUTES GET TOTHE RIGHT LOCATION.ONCE I KNOW WHAT IT IS IT'SHELPFUL IT WHAT DIRECTION I NEEDTO GO INAS WE QUICKLY LEARNED, EVERYDETAIL MATTERS FOR KYLE.THESE ROPE LINES MEANT TOCONTROL CROWDS ... CBE CONFUSING.I THINK IT'S GREAT TO HAVEVOLUNTEERS ORSTAFF OUTSIDE THE BUILDINGDETAILS MATTER TOO ONCE INSIDE.KYLE RECOMMENDED THISVACCINATION SITE SPREAD OUTTHERE VACCINE STATIONS TO ALLOWMORE ROOM FORSOMEONE WITH A WALKING CANE.HE ALSO TOLD THEM, THEY NEEDEDMORE LIGHT.FOR FOLKS THAT HAVE SOME VISION,TRYING TO INCREASE THAT LIGHTEVEN JUST ELIMINATING ONEHURDLE CAN MAKE ALL THEDIFFERENCE FOR SOME WHO IS BLINDOR VISIUALLYIMPAIREDSOMETHING AS SIMPLE AS CHOOSINGTHERIGHT SIGN COLORS CAN MAKE ADIFFERENCE.FOR FOLKS LIKE ME WHO HAVE SOMEUSABLE VISION THAT INCREASES THECHANCE I'LL BE ABLE TO SEE THATSIGN IF IT HAS GOOD CONTRASTABOUT 12 MILLION PEOPLE IN THEUNITED STATES HAVE SOME FORMOF VISION IMPAIRMENT.NEARLY ONE MILLION OF THEM AREBLIND.VISION DISABILITY IS ONE OF THETOP 10 DISABILITIESAMONG ADULTS 18 YEARS AND OLDERWE REALLY CRAFTED THE WORKFLOWMANNY LOPES OVERSEES THEHEALTHCARE NON-PROFITWHICH OPENED THIS VACCINE SITE.WE REALLY TACKLE THIS ONE PERSONAT A TIME, WHATEVER RESOURCESTHEYNEED WE WANT TO MAKE SURE WE'REPROVIDING ITIT'S NOT JUST VACCINATION SITESTHAT CAN BE DIFFICULT TONAVIGATE.THOSE VACCINE WEBSITES THAT HAVECREATED FRUSTRATIONNATIONWIDE ... ARE OFTENDESIGNED WITHOUT THEVISUALLY IMPAIRED IN MIND.THIS WORK IS IMPORTANT THAT IT'SOPEN TO ALL AND THERE ARE NOBARRIERS FOR THE VACCINEIT'S LIKE CUSTOMER SERVICE 101,TRYINGTO MAKE PEOPLE FEEL COMFORTABLEIN THE FIGHT TO GET THIS COUNTRYVACCINATED.KYLE ROBIDOUX IS MAKING SUREEVERY PERSON GETS SEEN.I'M CHRIS CONTE.