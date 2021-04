Police: 2 officers injured after vehicle rams US Capitol barrier; suspect in custody

YOU KNOW, ANY FURTHER SECURITYMEASURES OR LOCKDOWN HERE AT THEWHITE HOUSE.I CAN TELL YOU HERE FROM WHEREI'M STANDING, IT DOESN'T SEEMLIKE THERE'S A HEIGHTENEDLOCKDOWN SORT OF POSTURE, BUTHERE AT THE WHITE HOUSE, WE HAVEAN EXPANDED PERIMETER, YOU KNOW,THE PUBLIC STILL CANNOT COME UPTO THE GATES RIGHT ONPENNSYLVANIA AVENUE.THERE'S BEEN THAT EXPANDEDPERIMETER SINCE JANUARY 6th HEREAT THE WHITE HOUSE.THOUGH THAT PERIMETER STARTED TOCHANGE JUST THIS WEEK.IN THE LAST FEW DAYS, WE HAVESEEN SOME OF THE BIKE RACKINGCHANGE.WE KNOW THIS WHITE HOUSE HASBEEN EAGER TO GET THE PUBLICBACK CLOSER, TO GET MORE OF ASENSE OF NORMAL SECURITY HERE ATTHE WHITE HOUSE.IT'S HARD TO IMAGINE HOW THEYWILL RESPOND AT THIS POINT.THE OTHER THING THAT JEN PSAKISAID DURING THE PRESS BRIEFING,SHE REMINDED EVERYONE WHOTRAVELS WITH THE PRESIDENT.HE'S NOT ALONE.HE'S OBVIOUSLY WHOEVER IS ON HISNATIONAL SECURITY TEAM WITH ADEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF, SOMEONEFROM HIS PRESS TEAM GIVING HISREPORTS AND UPDATES WHEN EXACTLYTHINGS LIKE THIS, WHENEMERGENCIES HAPPEN, DIANE.