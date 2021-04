Police accompanied the procession from George Washington University Hospital for the body of officer William Evans who died after the deadly attack outside the U.S. Capitol on April 2.

Evans was an 18-year veteran of the department, and was killed when a driver rammed into him and one other officer at a barricade on Friday.

The footage was filmed by @jarharnett.