US Capitol on Lockdown After Vehicle Attack.

The United States Capitol went into lockdown on Friday afternoon following a vehicle attack that killed a Capitol Police officer.

It is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries, Capitol Police chief Yogananda D.

Pittman, via news conference.

A second officer was injured after being rammed by the vehicle and medevacked to a hospital.

The suspect was shot and killed after exiting the vehicle and “lunging” at police officers with a knife.

Investigators do not yet know the motive for the attack, but they do not currently believe it to be “terrorism related.”