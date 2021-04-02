If you had COVID do you still need to get vaccinated?

As more and more people are getting vaccinated everyday some people have zero intentions of getting a covid vaccination at all.

News 1's princess jhane stepherson- lowry spoke with a local doctor to discuss the reason why and the misconception behnid it.

Coronavirus vaccinations are still rising but if yo've already had covid do you still need to get vaccinated?doctor brittany herbert of lafayette internal medicine clinic says yes after a misconception has been floating around that a covid survivors immune system is "invinsible".herbert sot"so the milder your covid disease is the first time, the quicker these antibodies go away completely.

We have lots of studies showing that people can get covid twice and that people can die on their second round of covid."another reason people are doubtful?

They know someone who was vaccinated and still got covid after the fact - dr. larry simon has one reason why.simon sot"your immune system is still in basic training.

It is't ready yet to fully fight the virus.

So tha's why you might have someone who got the vaccine and still got sick.

Enough time had not passed yet for their immune system to go through basic training or they had't gotten the full vaccine sequence yet."princess jhaneadditionally, that person might have already been infected with the coronavirus while getting vaccinated and not have known because they did't have any symptoms.and remember no vaccine is 100% effective but it will protect you from a trip to the hosptal and death.hebert says keep in mind, one experience with covid will not be the same as the next.herbert sot"it might be a different variant and your body is going to be in a different state at that time.

Tha's not a gamble you want to take, also w're seeing that the immunity levels after vaccines are much higher than after natural infection with covid."hebert says getting a vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to protect yourself and others - in lafayette, 'm princess jhane stepherson- lowry, news 15.

Thanks princess, hebert says everyday you wait to get vaccinated is another day you risk your health and your life .... she urges everyone to call their vaccination hotline, you can find their number