Hundreds of loyalist youth gathered to hold a protest that was advertised on Facebook in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday night, April 2.
Loyalist youth demonstration turns violent in Belfast, Northern Ireland
The protest turned violent, as demonstrators clashed with police, threw petrol bombs and bricks.
The footage was filmed by @jarharnett.