Saturday, April 3, 2021

Loyalist youth demonstration turns violent in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Hundreds of loyalist youth gathered to hold a protest that was advertised on Facebook in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Friday night, April 2.

The protest turned violent, as demonstrators clashed with police, threw petrol bombs and bricks.

The footage was filmed by @jarharnett.

