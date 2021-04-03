Florida opens vaccination to those 16 and older starting April 5

Beginning April 5, all individuals 18 and older will be eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds will also become eligible Monday, but can only receive the Pfizer vaccine according to FDA guidelines.
The FDOH-Lee COVID-19 vaccination site will be relocated to a fully climate-controlled location at the former Sears at the Edison..
Floridians 40 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.