Covid update: AstraZeneca jab recipients die; Maharashtra’s highest 1-day spike

From Maharashtra Covid spike to restrictions in Odisha, here are the top updates on coronavirus.

Centre directed States and Union Territories that no new registrations of healthcare and frontline workers will be done for vaccination drive.

This comes as the country is under the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Under the first phase, the Centre prioritized healthcare and frontline workers for vaccination.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported nearly 50k fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest-single day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.