Surat-based company gives free vaccination to its employees

As COVID infections across the country are on surge, a Surat-based company has launched free week-long COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees.

Company director informed that they have made certain rules to encourage vaccination.

He said, "They either have to take vaccine/get tested after every 3 days else won't be allowed to work.

Hopefully, it will encourage all to get vaccinated." So far 62,30,249 beneficiaries have received the first dose of COVID vaccination and 7,64,347 have got the second dose.

2,815 new cases were reported in Gujarat on April 03 taking the COVID caseload of state to 13,298.