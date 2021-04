This vaccination camp in Rajkot gifts nose-pin to women taking COVID vaccine jab

In a bid to encourage people to take COVID-19 vaccine, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot have set up a vaccination camp wherein they have giveaways like nose-pin and hand blender for men and women respectively.

The giveaways are given after the beneficiaries get inoculated with vaccine at the camp.

So far 62,30,249 beneficiaries have received the first dose of COVID vaccination and 7,64,347 have got the second dose.