Pope Francis celebrates subdued Easter Sunday Mass

Pope Francis presided over a subdued Easter Mass at the Vatican with few participants, all wearing masks and carefully spread out along the pews.It is the second year that the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Vatican to hold the Easter celebration in St Peter' Basilica rather than in a packed St Peter's Square overflowing with faithful and flowers.There were about 200 people at the Mass including cardinals, priests, nuns, the choir and a few lay people.